ST. LOUIS - On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Eric Carless, 28 years of age, of the 4000 block of Jenny Drive in St. Louis, Mo., for Murder in the Second Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Carless is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

The probable cause statement reads: On or about November 1, 2020, in St. Louis County, Missouri, the Defendant shot and killed the Victim and was previously convicted of a felony in the State of Missouri. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

The deceased is positively identified as Steven Strong-Patterson, 24 years of age, of the 3600 block of Kosciusko Street in St. Louis, Missouri 63118.

On November 1, 2020, at approximately 12:52 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to the 5300 block of Gladstone Place for a call for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, believed to be in his mid-20s, suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

