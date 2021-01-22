ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, January 21, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Rico Bailey, 20 years of age, of the 1500 block of Cove Lane in St. Louis, Mo., for one count of Murder in the Second Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, and one count of Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop by Fleeing.

Bailey is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. The probable cause statement reads: On January 20, 2021, the Defendant was seen in a 2015 Infinity Q70 that was reported stolen and wanted in connection with a first-degree assault in the City of St. Louis. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the Defendant, while operating a motor vehicle at an excessively high rate of speed, fled from the police. During this flight, the Defendant struck another motor vehicle causing serious physical injury to multiple victims and the death of [Michael Hayes].

The deceased is positively identified as Michael Hayes, 33 years of age, of the 5100 block of Cabanne Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63113. Mr. Hayes was the front seat passenger of the victim’s vehicle.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle, a 23-year-old male, remains hospitalized.

The passenger of the suspect’s vehicle, a 17-year-old female, remains hospitalized.

