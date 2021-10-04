ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Kevin Harris, 32 years of age, of the 10400 block of Lord Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Domestic Assault Second Degree, Domestic Assault Third Degree, Kidnapping Second Degree, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for a Felony, Assault First Degree, and Armed Criminal Action. A mugshot of Harris is attached. Harris is being held without bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement for the first incident reads: The Defendant and the Victim were in a relationship. On August 29, 2021, the Defendant became angered at the Victim. The Defendant struck the Victim in the face several times, causing a laceration above her right eye and swelling around her right eye. The Defendant placed his hands on the Victim’s neck and strangled the Victim from the front. The Victim was unable to breath while the Defendant strangled her. The Defendant would not allow the Victim to use her telephone or leave his residence until the following day, when she contacted the police. The Defendant threatened to use a firearm if the Victim brought anyone, including the police, to his residence.

The probable cause statement for the second incident reads: On September 28, 2021, officers arrived at the Defendant’s residence to arrest him for domestic assault. Officers were wearing tactical vests clearly marked on the front and rear as “Police”. Officers announced their presence as law enforcement officers and gave verbal commands for the Defendant to get on the ground. The Defendant drew a firearm from his waistband and began to raise it at officers. The Defendant’s firearm was recovered and seized by officers.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

