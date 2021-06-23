ST. LOUIS NORTH COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - At 10:49 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 3800 block of Salvation Road for a call for service of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, approximately 31 years of age, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a parked motor vehicle. He was found to suffer from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

