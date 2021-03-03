ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At 10:12 a.m. on March 2, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting in the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot injury. He was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment for a life threatening injury. A second gunshot victim was also transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but was pronounced deceased.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

