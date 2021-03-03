ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At 10:12 a.m. on March 2, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting in the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot injury. He was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment for a life threatening injury. A second gunshot victim was also transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but was pronounced deceased.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this:

Oct 19, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Investigate 'Suspicious Death' In City Of Jennings

Aug 29, 2023 - St. Louis County Updates Details Accidental Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old Female

Oct 23, 2023 - Victim Identified As 18-Year-Old Man In Velda City, MO., Homicide

Oct 24, 2023 - Man Held On Knowingly Burning Or Exploding Charge

Oct 12, 2023 - Full-Scale Emergency Exercise at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Helps Test and Improve Emergency Response

 