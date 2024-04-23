ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 10400 block of Prince Drive that resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 10400 block of Prince Drive. Responding officers observed an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. The male was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

