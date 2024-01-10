ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons and Regional Arson and Explosives detectives are investigating a homicide in the 10500 block of Baron Drive that resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a house fire in the 10500 block of Baron Drive. Fire personnel extinguished the house fire and located one adult male who was deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

