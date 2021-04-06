NORTH COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - At 12:33 p.m. on April 6, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service of a shooting and a ShotSpotter activation in the 2100 block of Territory Court. Upon arrival, responding officers located an apparent shooting scene, but no victim(s) or suspect(s).

Additionally, at approximately 12:38 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct and municipal officers responded to the Mobil gas station, located at 8319 Jennings Station Road, for a call for a shooting. Four individuals were located in a vehicle there. Two suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for life-saving treatment.

One victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

A second victim, also an adult male, remains at the hospital in critical condition.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary investigation revealed that the calls for service were likely related, with the incident beginning in the 2100 block of Territory Court and ending in the 8300 block of Jennings Station Road.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?

More like this:

Related Video: