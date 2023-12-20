ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of West Florissant Avenue that resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 6:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023, City of Country Club Hills police officers responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 7400 block of West Florissant Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male in a parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

City of Country Club Hills Police requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons assume responsibility for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

