ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of Soria Street that resulted in the death of an adult female.

On March 18, 2023, at 2:03 AM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service to check the welfare in the 1100 block of Soria Street. Responding officers located an adult female inside a residence. The female was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the suspect is known to the victim.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

