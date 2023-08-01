ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the area of North Warson Road and Warshire Drive that resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 9:00 PM on July 30, 2023, St. Louis County police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at N. Warson Road and Warshire Drive. Arriving officers located a motorcycle involved in a crash with a GMC Acadia.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on N. Warson Road. At the same time, a GMC Acadia was turning northbound onto N. Warson Road from Warshire Road, when the motorcycle struck the front driver’s side of the GMC Acadia. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the GMC was not injured and remained on scene.

The deceased driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Keith Kalemis, 62 years of age, of the first block of Faulkner Drive in St. Charles, Missouri 63303.

This is an active investigation. Additional details will be disseminated as they become available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

