ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police announced this afternoon the deceased in the double shooting in Central County Precinct has been positively identified as Nazhje Williams, 34 years of age, of the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63121.

Investigation has revealed Williams shot the 26-year-old victim who was transported to an area hospital. That victim is expected to survive. Williams then turned the gun on himself, committing suicide.

On March 2, 2021 at approximately 10:12 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting in the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot injury. He was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment for a life threatening injury. A second gunshot victim was also transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but was pronounced deceased.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

