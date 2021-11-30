ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department issued a missing person/endangered report for a 14-year-old girl Tuesday morning.

St. Louis County Police said Amira Shahid was last seen in the 2100 block of East Humes in Florissant, MO., at approximately 1:30 a.m. on November 28, 2021.

The police said Amira is 5’5”, 130 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on her forehead.

"She was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt and dark leggings," the police said.

Please contact the police at 636-529-8210 with any information about her or her whereabouts.

