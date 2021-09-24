ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 3900 block of Lada Avenue.

On September 23, 2021, at approximately 11:35 PM, Central County Police officers were called to the 3900 block of Lada for a sick case. Upon arrival, responding officers located an unconscious male lying on the ground and not breathing and began life-saving treatment. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

