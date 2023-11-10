ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 11600 block of West Florissant Avenue that resulted in the death of an adult male.

St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 11600 block of West Florissant Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male inside a business suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Deceased Identified In Homicide In St. Louis

In a different case where someone suffered fatal gunshot injuries, the deceased has been identified as Carlos Strickland, 37 years of age, of the 8800 block of Torii Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63121.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are also investigating a suspicious death in the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road.

St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a suspicious death in the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road. Arriving officers located a deceased adult male in a grassy area off the roadway. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time there is no obvious cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

St. Louis County Police Investigate Homicide On Gravois Bluffs Boulevard

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs Boulevard that resulted in the death of an adult male.

St. Louis County police officers from the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a call for service for a traffic hazard in the area of Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs Boulevard. Responding officers located two vehicles in the roadway on Highway 141 and an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The male was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the victim and suspect were involved in a road rage incident northbound on Highway 141. The two stopped their vehicles in the roadway and engaged in a verbal argument which resulted in the victim being shot by the suspect. The suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding any of these incidents. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

