ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Transit Police are investigating a pursuit that ended in the City of St. Louis.

At 8:26 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, St. Louis County police officers from the Bureau of Transit Police spotted a vehicle wanted for an armed robbery out of the City of St. Charles, Mo. Officers activated their lights and sirens and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Ferguson Avenue. The suspect vehicle failed to yield and fled from officers. A pursuit was initiated and traveled through St. Louis County into the City of St. Louis.

At approximately 8:54 p.m., the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle struck a St. Louis County Police patrol vehicle at the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Chippewa Street in the City of St. Louis.

Three suspects were taken into custody. Neither the officer nor suspects were injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

