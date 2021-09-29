ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the North County Precinct in the 10400 block of Lord Drive. There were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

On September 28, 2021, at approximately 1:03 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the Special Response Unit were attempting to arrest a suspect for Domestic Assault in the 10400 block of Lord Drive. As the suspect exited a vehicle, he pointed a firearm at a police officer. A police officer then fired his department issued firearm at the suspect. No one was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The involved officer is 38 years of age with 6 years of law enforcement experience. No officers were injured in the incident.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting the investigation. The investigation remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

