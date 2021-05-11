ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At 6:06 p.m. on May 10, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers responded to a call for service with the occurrence location at the Aldi, located at 8445 Lucas and Hunt Road. The incident is described as an armed kidnapping.

St. Louis County Police detectives were furthering an investigation of a stolen auto in the area and used a tire deflation device to disable a stolen vehicle. The vehicle’s three occupants fled on foot when the vehicle came to rest in the area of the Buzz Westfall Plaza. Detectives initiated multiple foot pursuits after the suspects.

Two adult males, approximately 19 and 23 years of age, were taken into custody shortly after without further incident.

The third suspect approached a female, approximately 34 years of age, who was seated in her vehicle in the parking lot of the Aldi. He brandished a firearm, entered her vehicle, and demanded a ride out of the area. She dropped him off in a residential area nearby and summoned police assistance afterwards.

The victim was with the suspect for several minutes and was uninjured in the incident.

A five-year-old child was also present in the vehicle for the duration of the incident. The child was uninjured.

Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?

