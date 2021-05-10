ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, May 9, 2021 at approximately 10:16 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a vehicle accident in the intersection of Poggemoeller Avenue and Redman Road. Upon arrival, officers located a two vehicle accident.

The drivers were the only individuals present in involved vehicles. Both were conveyed to local hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigation has revealed Vehicle #1, a 2004 Saturn L300 sedan, was traveling east on Redman Road approaching its intersection with Poggemoeller Avenue. Vehicle #2, a 2007 Buick Lucerne, was traveling west on Redman Road and began to make a turn onto southbound Poggemoeller Avenue. Vehicle #1 struck Vehicle #2 in the intersection.

The driver of the Buick was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. He is positively identified as Daryle Jones, 38 years of age, of the 2300 block of Sherman Square Drive in St. Charles, Missouri 63303.

The driver of the Saturn, a 46-year-old male, was taken into custody, but has not been charged with a crime at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit and Accident Reconstruction Team. The investigation remains on-going.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?

