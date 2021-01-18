ST. LOUIS COUNTY - An adult female is pronounced dead on Monday morning after St. Louis County call to the North County Precinct.

This was the official St. Louis County Police report so far: "At 7:36 a.m. on January 18, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 1600 block of Claudine Drive for a call for service for a Sudden Death. Responding officers located an adult female in a parked motor vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Also located in the motor vehicle was an infant.

"The infant was transported to an area hospital for examination but appeared to be uninjured."

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

