ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is partnering with the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the “Click It or Ticket Campaign” May 24 through June 6.

Wearing your seatbelt can save your life. This year’s campaign will focus on unbelted drivers and passengers as well as child safety seat violations. Six out of 10 people killed in Missouri traffic crashes are unbuckled.

Even with all the advancements in automobile safety and education on the importance of seat belt use, Missouri’s seat belt use has remained relatively unchanged in the last six years and is consistently below the national average.

Missouri has an 86.1 percent seat belt usage rate, which is well below the national average of 90.7 percent. Give yourself a chance. Always buckle up - everyone, every trip, every time.If all drivers and passengers on Missouri's roadways buckled up,an estimated 240 lives would be saved every year.

More information regarding the Click It or Ticket Campaign can be found at https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/click-it-or-ticket

