ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department has provided additional details about a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon that ended in a fatal accident at the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Chain of Rocks Road.

St. Louis County Police reported the suspect’s vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle, resulting in the fatality. The direction of travel for the victim’s vehicle is still under investigation.

"At 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2020, information was broadcast over the police radio that an Infiniti Q70, seen in the area of Larimore Parkway and Larimore Road, was wanted by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for Assault First Degree.

"A short time later, a St. Louis County Police Officer in a marked patrol unit observed the Infiniti and attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their emergency lights and sirens. The suspect’s vehicle failed to stop and accelerated away from the officer at a high rate of speed. As the suspect’s vehicle proceeded south on Bellefontaine Road, additional officers in marked patrol units also attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their emergency lights and sirens. The vehicle continued southbound on Bellefontaine Road at a high rate of speed, failing to stop.

"At the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Chain of Rocks Road, the suspect’s vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle. The direction of travel for the victim’s vehicle is still under investigation. An adult male in the victim’s vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. A second adult male in the victim’s vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. One individual in the suspect’s vehicle, a female, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries."

St. Louis County Police said the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. He was transported to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, the Accident Reconstruction Unit, and the Crime Scene Unit are responsible for the investigation, which remains very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

