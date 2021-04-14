MOLINE ACRES - Moline Acres Police Department responded to a shooting call at a residence at 6:46 p.m. on April 13, 2021, to a residence in the 2300 block of Chambers Road. St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct and additional municipal officers responded to the scene to assist.

Information was developed that indicated a victim suffered from multiple apparent gunshot wounds and was still inside the residence, along with the armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside. Responding officers entered the residence and extracted the victim, who is an adult male. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The Moline Acres Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department.

The Tactical Operations Unit responded to the scene. After furthering the investigation and a search of the residence, it has been determined the suspect fled from the scene prior to containment being set up.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

