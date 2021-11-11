ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a person struck in the 11800 block of West Florissant Avenue.

On November 10, 2021, at approximately 6:30 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident with a person struck in the 11800 block of West Florissant Avenue.

Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male suffering from life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the victim was walking westbound across the roadway when a dark-colored SUV, traveling northbound on West Florissant Avenue, struck the victim. The driver of the vehicle left the scene and continued northbound on West Florissant Avenue, turning northbound on New Halls Ferry Road.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

