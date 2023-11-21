ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Ronald Perkins, 28 years of age, of the 5100 block of Abington Road in Florissant, Missouri, 63033, for three counts of Robbery First Degree and three counts of Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Perkins is attached. Perkins is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On November 8, Defendant entered a gas station at 7830 Clayton Road. Defendant, wearing a distinct outfit, pointed a black and silver handgun at the station employee and demanded money from the register. Defendant took cash from the register and while exiting the store he demanded a pack of Newport Cigarettes, which he was given. Defendant then left the gas station in a 2020 Kia Telluride.

About an hour later, Defendant, wearing the same outfit from earlier, entered a 7-11 gas station at 260 Hoffmeister Avenue and pointed the same black and silver handgun at the station employee and demanded money. The clerk complied and gave Defendant cash from the register. Defendant then left the area. The same 2020 Kia Telluride was seen on surveillance at 7-11.

On November 12, Defendant entered a BP gas station at 1212 Fee Fee Road, pointed a black and silver handgun at the station employee and demanded money. Defendant reached into the open cash register and took cash from the register. Defendant then left the store and drove away in the same 2020 Kia Telluride. All three incidents were caught on surveillance footage and defendant was identified by investigating officers in the footage.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

