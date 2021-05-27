ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On May 27, 2021, at approximately 2:12 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service of a cutting in the 12000 block of Riverview Drive. Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male, in his late-50s or early-60s, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

The suspect, an adult male in his mid-20s, was taken into custody on scene without incident.

The individuals involved are known to one another.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?

More like this: