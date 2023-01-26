ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Sylvester Hill, 28 years of age, of the 5400 block of Plover Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63120, for Murder First Degree, Assault First Degree, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. Hill was arrested in Houston, Texas, on January 24, 2023. A booking photo of Hill is not available at this time. Davis is being held without bond.

The deceased has been positively identified as Myron Davis, 25 years of age, of the 4600 block of Alaska Avenue in St. Louis, MO 63111.

The probable cause statement reads: On April 16, 2022, police responded to the scene of a shooting at or near the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue in St. Louis County. Two shooting victims were located in a vehicle at that location. Victim Myron Davis was in the driver's seat of that vehicle, had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. Victim #2 was in the passenger area of the vehicle and had been shot in her left leg. A review of surveillance video showed a blue Kia that had followed the victim’s vehicle from a nearby convenience store to the scene of the shooting and had left the scene. That Kia had distinctive damage to the front driver's side quarter-panel.

An eyewitness also sees a blue vehicle at the scene of the shooting and sees it flee the scene. That witness sees no other vehicles on the roadway besides the blue vehicle and the victims’ vehicle at the time of the shooting. Victim #2 indicated that an ex­boyfriend, the Defendant, had admitted to shooting at her in the recent past and was familiar with the car she was in. A search warrant was executed on Defendant's known cell phone number and that number was located at or near the parking lot of the convenience store and at or near the scene of the shooting of the victims. Three days after the shooting, a Kia was located behind the Defendant's residence that had been recently spray painted orange over blue. The same damage was observed on this vehicle when compared to the blue Kia at the scene of the shooting. Defendant's DNA was found in the Kia. Paperwork for the Kia was found in Defendant's residence.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

