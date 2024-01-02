ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the area of Edgefield Drive and Hollis Drive in the city of Moline Acres that resulted in the death of an adult male.

At 6:30 AM, on January 1, 2024, City of Moline Acres police officers responded to a call for service for a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Edgefield Drive and Hollis Drive in the city of Moline Acres. Responding officers located an adult male deceased inside the vehicle.

City of Moline Acres Police requested St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons assume responsibility for the investigation.

It was determined through the autopsy and information obtained at the scene that the adult male was fatally injured via gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

