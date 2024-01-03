ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Chambers Road in the City of Moline Acres and the deceased has been identified as Daijion Miller, 28 years of age, of the 1200 block of Kilgore Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63137.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

City of Moline Acres police officers responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 2400 block of Chambers Road. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting occurred at another unidentified location. The male drove himself to this location.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this:

Dec 27, 2023 - Deceased In St. Louis County Homicide Is Identified As 24-Year-Old

Dec 26, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Probe Homicide In 10000 Block Of Sheldon Drive In Riverview

Dec 20, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Probe Homicide in the 7400 Block of West Florissant Avenue

Nov 10, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Investigates Three Homicides

Dec 14, 2023 - St. Louis Resident Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Accident On Highway 67 At Jamestown Bay Drive

 