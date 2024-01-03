ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Chambers Road in the City of Moline Acres and the deceased has been identified as Daijion Miller, 28 years of age, of the 1200 block of Kilgore Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63137.

Article continues after sponsor message

City of Moline Acres police officers responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 2400 block of Chambers Road. Responding officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting occurred at another unidentified location. The male drove himself to this location.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: