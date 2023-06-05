ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1700 block of Woodstream Court which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On June 5, 2023, at 6:28 AM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Woodstream Court. Arriving officers located an unresponsive adult male inside a residence. The adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed this incident occurred between two individuals known to one another inside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

