CITY OF JENNINGS PRECINCT, MO. - St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct discovered an adult male seated in the driver seat of his vehicle who had one apparent gunshot wound in the 8400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road at 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police are treating the situation as a homicide.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident. ?

