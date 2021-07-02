ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, July 1, 2021, St. Louis County Police Chief Mary T. Barton announced the promotions of police officers Evan Roettering and Kevin Whiteside to the rank of sergeant.

Sergeant Evan Roettering joined the Department in 2011. Sergeant Roettering previously served in the West County Precinct and the South County Precinct and is currently assigned to the Highway Safety Unit. Sergeant Roettering earned an Associate’s Degree in General Studies from East Central College.

Sergeant Roettering has received 4 department awards and commendations. Sergeant Kevin Whiteside joined the Department in 2011 with prior law enforcement experience. Sergeant Whiteside is currently assigned to the South County Precinct. Sergeant Whiteside earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Sergeant Whiteside has received 5 department awards and commendations.

