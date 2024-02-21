ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Edvin Draganovic, 34 years of age, of the 8000 block of Pontiac Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63123, for Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Accident Resulting in Death and Driving While License Revoked/Suspended. A booking photo of Draganovic is attached. Draganovic is being held on $75,000 cash only, no 10%, bond. Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Witness was southbound on Mackenzie when he observed Defendant's pickup truck pull up alongside witness at the intersection of Mackenzie and Gravois. Witness noted the color, size, and distinct decals of Defendant's truck. Witness observed Defendant's truck do a burnout at the intersection and immediately travel at a high rate of speed southbound. Defendant passed around another vehicle with two occupants, and the two occupants saw Defendant's truck hit Victim crossing Mackenzie near Alpine.

The defendant did not stop at the crash or contact anyone regarding hitting the victim. Police were contacted and arrived at the scene. Officers gathered witness statements and ran an inquiry, which ultimately revealed the license plate number of the truck. Using DOR records, police went to the residence of the registered owner of the vehicle, Defendant's father. Police spoke with Defendant at the residence, and Defendant told police the truck is owned by his father, but that Defendant is the only one who drives the truck. Police noted that the truck was missing a side mirror, had a sheet draped on the side of the truck, and had splatter on the side. When speaking with police, Defendant said "I hit something but didn't know what." Police arrested Defendant and transported him to the county police headquarters. At the police headquarters, Defendant stated he would like to speak with an attorney and did not remember what had happened.

The St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a pedestrian fatally struck in the area of Mackenzie Road and Alpine Drive that resulted in the death of an adult male.

The deceased has been identified as William Starr, 74 years of age, of the 9300 block of Mackenzie Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63123.

At 7:16 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle crash in the area of Mackenzie Road and Alpine Drive. Arriving officers located an adult male that had been struck by a motor vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed a motor vehicle was travelling southbound on Mackenzie Road when it struck the male in the roadway. The vehicle then left the scene. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

