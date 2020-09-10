ST. LOUIS - As St. Louis College of Pharmacy continues to build on its rich history in pharmacy education and expand its academic programs across health sciences, the institution has formally announced that it has changed its name to University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis (UHSP). The University includes both St. Louis College of Pharmacy, which houses its Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) program, and the College of Arts and Sciences, which houses its undergraduate programs.

The University’s newly unveiled name and brand identity is designed to honor the institution’s past while highlighting its dedication to being a health-care focused, interprofessional learning environment educating the next generation of pharmacy and health care practitioners, leaders and innovators.

“Our new name is the culmination of a long, thoughtful process that has been several years in the making,” said JoAnne Levy, J.D., MBA, vice president of Mercy Research and chair of the University’s Board of Trustees. “Through the commitment of the Board and the University, we have established a strategic direction for the institution that is reflected in both our brand identity and our strategic plan. This direction is designed to demonstrate our leadership within pharmacy education and the larger health care and higher education industries. It will help us continue to evolve in order to expand our impact and relevance in the greater health care ecosystem.”

“As we continue to build a community of discovery and health care-focused academic programs that prepare students for success in pharmacy and a range of other health care professions, our new University designation better represents the breadth of our academic and research programs,” said John A. Pieper, Pharm.D., FCCP, FAPhA, president of the University. “For students and alumni pursuing careers outside of pharmacy, our name now reflects the variety of educational programs we provide and better positions them for success.”

The University currently offers health care-focused undergraduate programs designed to provide students with various options in addition to pharmacy:



· Bachelor of Arts in Global Health

· Bachelor of Arts in Medical Humanities with a choice of emphasis in Interdisciplinary Studies or Health Care Communication

· Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences

· Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Chemistry

These programs can also serve as a foundation for graduate or professional studies in areas like medicine, dentistry, nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, veterinary medicine and more. Meanwhile, the University’s flagship Doctor of Pharmacy program prepares students to be leaders and innovators in the profession of pharmacy.

The University is also introducing two new graduate degrees. The Master of Science in Medicinal Chemistry and Master of Science in Global Health and Equity will enroll students beginning in fall 2021, pending final review by the University’s regional accrediting agency, the Higher Learning Commission.

“As one of the only academic institutions in the region that is 100% focused on health care education at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis will be uniquely positioned to recruit and train the best and brightest students and faculty,” said Pieper. “Our new name also reflects our heightened recognition as a research institution. This will help us attract research funding and further leverage our partnerships within the Washington University Medical Campus to create new opportunities for students and faculty to shape the future of health care with leading-edge discoveries.”

Having recently ranked among the top five colleges and universities in the nation for return on investment in a study by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, and earning recognition as the No. 1 ranked private pharmacy institution in the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy’s most recent Federal Funded Research Grant Institutional Rankings Report, the University remains focused on its mission to be a transformational leader in health care education and research.

“While our name has changed, the essence of our vision and mission remains the same,” Pieper said. “We are focused on creating the next generation of health care leaders and innovators who will solve society’s most pressing health care challenges. This is an incredibly exciting time for our institution, and we’re thrilled to embark on this journey toward the bright future that lies ahead.”

For more than 150 years, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis has provided a world-class education for health care leaders and innovators. Since its founding, the campus has been a place where future professionals and practitioners come together to learn, grow, challenge each other, and find new ways to tackle society's most pressing health care problems.

The University offers both undergraduate and professional degrees. Undergraduate degrees prepare students for health professions careers and also serve as the foundation for graduate or professional study, while the University’s Doctor of Pharmacy program prepares students to be leaders and innovators in the profession of pharmacy. To learn more, visit uhsp.edu.

