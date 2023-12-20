Listen to the story

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City SC, Major League Soccer’s newest club, released its regular-season schedule for 2024 Wednesday afternoon.

City will play at CITY PARK 17 times with key home games against Western Conference front-runners Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC and a late season visit from now fierce rivals Sporting Kansas City.

The schedule goes as follows, home games are underlined:

February

2/20 – Houston Dynamo FC - 7 p.m. (Concacaf Champions Cup)

2/24 – Real Salt Lake – 7:30 p.m.

2/27 – Houston Dynamo FC – 9:30 p.m. (Concacaf Champions Cup)

March

3/2 – New York City FC – 7:30 p.m.

3/9 – Austin FC – 7:30 p.m.

3/16 – LA Galaxy – 9:30 p.m.

3/23 – D.C. United – 7:30 p.m.

3/30 – Real Salt Lake – 8:30 p.m.

April

4/6 – FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m.

4/14 – Austin FC – 3:30 p.m.

4/20 – Sporting Kansas City – 7:30 p.m.

May

5/4 – Houston Dynamo FC – 7:30 p.m.

5/11 – Chicago Fire FC – 7:30 p.m.

5/15 – LAFC – 7:30 p.m.

5/18 – FC Cincinnati – 6:30 p.m.

5/25 – Seattle Sounders FC – 7:30 p.m.

June

6/1 – Inter Miami CF – 6:30 p.m.

6/8 – Portland Timbers – 7:30 p.m.

6/15 – FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m.

6/19 – Colorado Rapids – 7:30 p.m.

6/22 – Atlanta United – 7:30 p.m.

6?29 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC – TBD

July

7/3 – San Jose Earthquakes – 7:30 p.m.

7/7 – Colorado Rapids – 8:30 p.m.

7/13 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC – 7:30 p.m.

7?17 – Seattle Sounders FC – 9:30 p.m.

7/20 – Sporting Kansas City – 7:30 p.m.

August

8/24 – Portland Timbers – 9:30 p.m.

September

9/1 – LA Galaxy – 1:30 p.m.

9/7 – New England Revolution – 6:30 p.m.

9/14 – Minnesota United – 7:30 p.m.

9/21 – San Jose Earthquakes – 9:30 p.m.

9/28 – Sporting Kansas City – 7:30 p.m.

October

10/2 – LAFC – 9:30 p.m.

10/5 – Houston Dynamo FC – 7:30 p.m.

10/19 – Minnesota United – 8 p.m.

