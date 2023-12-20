St. Louis City SC Announces MLS Regular Season Slate - Season Kicks Off In Late February
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City SC, Major League Soccer’s newest club, released its regular-season schedule for 2024 Wednesday afternoon.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
City will play at CITY PARK 17 times with key home games against Western Conference front-runners Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC and a late season visit from now fierce rivals Sporting Kansas City.
The schedule goes as follows, home games are underlined:
February
2/20 – Houston Dynamo FC - 7 p.m. (Concacaf Champions Cup)
2/24 – Real Salt Lake – 7:30 p.m.
2/27 – Houston Dynamo FC – 9:30 p.m. (Concacaf Champions Cup)
March
3/2 – New York City FC – 7:30 p.m.
3/9 – Austin FC – 7:30 p.m.
3/16 – LA Galaxy – 9:30 p.m.
3/23 – D.C. United – 7:30 p.m.
3/30 – Real Salt Lake – 8:30 p.m.
April
4/6 – FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m.
4/14 – Austin FC – 3:30 p.m.
4/20 – Sporting Kansas City – 7:30 p.m.
May
5/4 – Houston Dynamo FC – 7:30 p.m.
5/11 – Chicago Fire FC – 7:30 p.m.
5/15 – LAFC – 7:30 p.m.
5/18 – FC Cincinnati – 6:30 p.m.
5/25 – Seattle Sounders FC – 7:30 p.m.
June
6/1 – Inter Miami CF – 6:30 p.m.
6/8 – Portland Timbers – 7:30 p.m.
6/15 – FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m.
6/19 – Colorado Rapids – 7:30 p.m.
6/22 – Atlanta United – 7:30 p.m.
6?29 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC – TBD
July
7/3 – San Jose Earthquakes – 7:30 p.m.
7/7 – Colorado Rapids – 8:30 p.m.
7/13 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC – 7:30 p.m.
7?17 – Seattle Sounders FC – 9:30 p.m.
7/20 – Sporting Kansas City – 7:30 p.m.
August
8/24 – Portland Timbers – 9:30 p.m.
September
9/1 – LA Galaxy – 1:30 p.m.
9/7 – New England Revolution – 6:30 p.m.
9/14 – Minnesota United – 7:30 p.m.
9/21 – San Jose Earthquakes – 9:30 p.m.
9/28 – Sporting Kansas City – 7:30 p.m.
October
10/2 – LAFC – 9:30 p.m.
10/5 – Houston Dynamo FC – 7:30 p.m.
10/19 – Minnesota United – 8 p.m.
More like this: