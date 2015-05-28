SSP is hosting a raffle for Cardinals Tickets that are available now.

A pair of St. Louis Cardinals Tickets will be raffled off by Senior Services Plus. The tickets are for Sunday, July 5th at Busch Stadium, in Section 233, Row 1. After receiving the tickets as a donation from Copying Concepts of St. Louis, the non-profit agency has decided to raffle them off in hopes of raising funds towards the Meals on Wheels program based out of their headquarters.

Article continues after sponsor message

Raffle tickets are for $5 each or 3 for $10. They may be purchased in person through Senior Services Plus' front desk at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. Payments will also be accepted over the phone, however service fees may apply for any credit card payments.

The raffle will take place on Monday, June 15. For further information or to purchase raffle tickets, call the front desk receptionist at 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

More like this: