ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will not return to the field at home Friday night against the Chicago Cubs as planned due to another positive COVID-19 case.

An additional player has tested positive, bringing the total to eight players.



Cardinals' All-Stars catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong are the top players of the group of seven already announced with COVID-19. Others who consented to have their names released were pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley and infielders Rangel Ravelo and Edmundo Sosa. Six Cardinals' staff member also tested positive.

Major League Baseball released the following statement about the Cardinals-Cubs game Friday: “Following an additional positive test for COVID-19 by a St. Louis Cardinals player, tonight’s scheduled game between the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium has been postponed to allow for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

All the players have to have a minimum of two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests and a healthy cardio exam before playing.

Matt Wieters and Andrew Knizer are Cardinal catchers behind Molina. Tommy Edman may play at the shortstop role. Other roster moves will also have to be made while the players with COVID-19 recover.

