ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Business leaders and one Independence Center member put their dancing shoes on and raised over $700,000 for Independence Center at this year’s Dancing with the St. Louis Stars.

The 15th annual event benefits Independence Center, a St. Louis nonprofit committed to restoring the lives of adults with severe and persistent mental illness. Proceeds from Dancing with the St. Louis Stars allow Independence Center to provide a comprehensive system of high-quality programs and services to people with serious and persistent mental illnesses. Independence Center’s goal is to help people live and work in the community, independently and with dignity.

“We feel so fortunate that our Dancing with the St. Louis Stars event helps shine a light on some of the mental health issues happening right in our community,” said Independence Center Executive Director Trish Holmes. “Independence Center’s success relies on the proceeds raised at this event each year and we are so proud and amazed at how generous our donors are. It’s wonderful to see the support from people in St. Louis and see just how important our mission is to them.”