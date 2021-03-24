ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues great Bobby Plager, 78, died Wednesday after a car accident on Interstate 64, eastbound past Kingshighway in St. Louis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Plager died after being rushed to the hospital.

A woman in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Article continues after sponsor message

It's not known what led to the crash.

Plager was with the St. Louis Blues organization for more than 50 years. He started with the Blues in 1967, and played 14 years as a defensive man in the NHL. Plager retired in 1978. Bob started his NHL career with the New York Rangers.

He played with his brothers Barclay and Billy, and the trio helped lead the Blues to the Stanley Cup finals three straight times. Barclay died in 1988, and Bill died in 2016.

After he retired, Plager spent most of his time as vice president of player development. He was also a broadcaster, team spokesperson and scout for the Blues club after he retired.

More like this:

Nov 15, 2023 - 233-0: Legendary Staunton-Gillespie Game Was 100 Years Ago On November 24

Sep 13, 2023 - Kliebhan Didn't Last Long As Packers' Starting Quarterback

May 22, 2023 - Beloved Sports Writer Rick Hummel Dies At Age 77, Leaves Legacy With Cardinals Reporting

Aug 26, 2023 - Gene Baker Famed Soccer Coach At Granite City Won Nine State Championships

Aug 29, 2023 - Saturday, Monday Sports Roundup

 