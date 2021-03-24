ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues great Bobby Plager, 78, died Wednesday after a car accident on Interstate 64, eastbound past Kingshighway in St. Louis.

Plager died after being rushed to the hospital.

A woman in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

It's not known what led to the crash.

Plager was with the St. Louis Blues organization for more than 50 years. He started with the Blues in 1967, and played 14 years as a defensive man in the NHL. Plager retired in 1978. Bob started his NHL career with the New York Rangers.

He played with his brothers Barclay and Billy, and the trio helped lead the Blues to the Stanley Cup finals three straight times. Barclay died in 1988, and Bill died in 2016.

After he retired, Plager spent most of his time as vice president of player development. He was also a broadcaster, team spokesperson and scout for the Blues club after he retired.

