St. Louis Blues Alumni featuring the Hanson Brothers vs. the Metro First Responders at East Alton Ice Arena Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The St. Louis Blues Alumni featuring the Hanson Brothers from the movie Slapshot will take on the Metro First Responders at East Alton Ice Arena in an upcoming benefit game this Saturday, April 12 at 4pm. All proceeds will go to Backstoppers to support the families of local police and firefighters injured or killed in the line of duty. Article continues after sponsor message Tickets can be purchased at the East Alton Ice Arena for $10.00 each. Call Larry Thatcher at

618-444-1112 with any questions or to order tickets. To order will call, go online to www.eastaltonicearena.org. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip