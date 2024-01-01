ST. LOUIS – The XFL’s most popular team will be making its return this spring.

It was announced Monday morning that the St. Louis Battlehawks will be part of the new eight-team United Football League. This league is a merger between the XFL and USFL, the two biggest spring football leagues in the United States.

In their last season in the XFL, the Battlehawks consistently set attendance records, packing in 30,000 plus fans into the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

The new UFL will be split into two conferences. In the XFL conference are the Battlehawks, San Antonio Brahmas, Arlington Renegades, and the D.C. Defenders. In the USFL Conference will be the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, and Memphis Showboats.

The league also released its eight head coaches for all the teams. Leading the Battlehawks will once again be Anthony Becht. He led the Battlehawks to a 7-3 record in 2023, missing out on the playoffs by one game.

Becht was picked 27th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He later had stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, and the St. Louis Rams.

The former tight end was formerly a college football analyst with ESPN in 2013. In 2019, he was the tight ends coach for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football League before being picked as St. Louis’ new head coach.

The UFL’s 10-game season will kick off on Saturday, March 30. The defending XFL champions Arlington Renegades vs. the USFL’s title-defending Birmingham Stallions.

The league’s full schedule has not yet been released.

Players will report to training camp on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Arlington, Texas.

