St. Louis Artists, Others, Showcase Work This Weekend At Edwardsville Arts Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - These are artists who will be showcased at the Edwardsville Arts Fair at Edwardsville City Park from September 24, 2021, to Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Artist: Mollie Chounard
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Location: Saint Louis, Missouri
Artist Statement: "I'm a conceptual fantasy and surreal painter working primarily in acrylics on canvas. My primary focus is to create art that makes a statement, and each piece has its own unique story to tell. "
Artist: Rick Graves
Location: Spring Green, Wisconsin
Artist Statement: Rick made the switch to digital photography several years ago but, with his background in film photography, he presents his work with a little manipulation of the image.
Artist: Brooke Serbousek
Location: Springfield, Illinois
Artist Statement: "Mixed metals create pieces of wearable art. Oftentimes, enamel, wire, and cold connections accompany each treasure. Manipulations include sawing, soldering, layering, fold forming, and doming."
Artist: Meri Taylor
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Artist Statement: "Using sterling and gold, I create one-of-a-kind jewelry inspired by nature and forms occurring in our natural world."
Artist: Alison Bozarth
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Artist Statement: "Highly detailed and shaded graphite illustrations of sea life, animals, birds, insects, and plants drawn over abstract watercolor paintings. Tiny people added for scale, perspective, and interest, and as a metaphor to keep nature healthy and on the planet!"
Artist Statement: "Mixed metals create pieces of wearable art. Oftentimes, enamel, wire, and cold connections accompany each treasure. Manipulations include sawing, soldering, layering, fold forming, and doming."
Artist: William Richards
Location: Springfield, Illinois
Artist Statement: "Digital photography in a non-altered original state, enhanced for contrast/vibrance only. Printing is processed exclusively by artists using Lucia pigment ink & printed on archival certified materials."
Artist: Bill Lepak
Location: Saint Louis, Missouri
Artist Statement: "I turn green wood then leave natural or embellish with acrylics.100% wood and paint or leather only."
Artist: Dganit Moreno
Location: Saint Louis, Missouri
Artist Statement: "In my work, I combine traditional ceramic forms with contemporary surface design. I'm using underglazes, glazes, and gold luster to create simple and fluid decorations."
More like this:
Related Video: