EDWARDSVILLE - These are artists who will be showcased at the Edwardsville Arts Fair at Edwardsville City Park from September 24, 2021, to Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Artist: Mollie Chounard

Location: Saint Louis, Missouri

Artist Statement: "I'm a conceptual fantasy and surreal painter working primarily in acrylics on canvas. My primary focus is to create art that makes a statement, and each piece has its own unique story to tell. "

Artist: Rick Graves

Location: Spring Green, Wisconsin

Artist Statement: Rick made the switch to digital photography several years ago but, with his background in film photography, he presents his work with a little manipulation of the image.

Artist: Brooke Serbousek

Location: Springfield, Illinois

Artist Statement: "Mixed metals create pieces of wearable art. Oftentimes, enamel, wire, and cold connections accompany each treasure. Manipulations include sawing, soldering, layering, fold forming, and doming."

Artist: Meri Taylor

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Artist Statement: "Using sterling and gold, I create one-of-a-kind jewelry inspired by nature and forms occurring in our natural world."

Artist: Alison Bozarth

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Artist Statement: "Highly detailed and shaded graphite illustrations of sea life, animals, birds, insects, and plants drawn over abstract watercolor paintings. Tiny people added for scale, perspective, and interest, and as a metaphor to keep nature healthy and on the planet!"

Artist: William Richards

Location: Springfield, Illinois

Artist Statement: "Digital photography in a non-altered original state, enhanced for contrast/vibrance only. Printing is processed exclusively by artists using Lucia pigment ink & printed on archival certified materials."

Artist: Bill Lepak

Location: Saint Louis, Missouri

Artist Statement: "I turn green wood then leave natural or embellish with acrylics.100% wood and paint or leather only."

Artist: Dganit Moreno

Location: Saint Louis, Missouri

Artist Statement: "In my work, I combine traditional ceramic forms with contemporary surface design. I'm using underglazes, glazes, and gold luster to create simple and fluid decorations."

