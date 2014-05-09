St. Louis, Mo., May 9, 2014 - The Great Rivers Greenway District, along with partners at St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Metro and others, are leading a study to determine whether or not a bike sharing system is financially and operationally feasible in the St. Louis region. In order to gather input and feedback from residents and businesses in the communities it serves, Great Rivers Greenway, along with the other St. Louis Bike Share Feasibility study partners, is hosting an open house on May 14th. Area residents and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to learn more about bike share systems and provide their input on potential system goals, target areas, station locations and revenue sharing options.

The open house will be held at the Dennis & Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center in Forest Park (5955 Grand Drive) from 4-7 p.m. Residents are invited to stop by anytime during that timeframe to provide feedback via interactive activities, view educational displays, and learn more about bike share. At 4:45 and again at 6:15 p.m., Alta Planning + Design - the bike sharing consulting firm coordinating the study - will give a presentation on the elements of a bike share system. The presentation will also be displayed on posters for viewing throughout the open house.

Bike Share Systems enable people to rent and return bicycles for a short term, using a network of automated kiosks and/or programmed bicycles. Trips taken are typically 30 minutes or less. The shared bicycles are specially designed in a way that deters theft and vandalism.

"Bike sharing programs have exploded in popularity in the last decade - more than 30 U.S. cities will have a bike share system by year-end 2014," says Elizabeth Simons, Assistant Project Manager with Great Rivers Greenway. "While it is a compelling form of transportation, the industry has also experienced some growing pains. This study will allow us to determine whether or not a bike share system is feasible in the St. Louis area at the present time. We are eager to answer questions and hear what the residents of the region have to say."

Simons says the District plans to have study completed by late 2014. For more information on bike sharing or the open house, visit www.stlbikeshare.org.



About Great Rivers Greenway

Great Rivers Greenway was created by a vote of the people in 2000 with the goal of making the St. Louis region a better place to live. The public organization is carrying out the desires of the public by connecting an interconnected system of trails and greenways, designed to connect communities, provide transportation alternatives, preserve nature, improve health and increase the economic vitality of the region. Great Rivers Greenway includes St. Louis City and County and St. Charles County. For more information, visit www.greatriversgreenway.org.



