ST. LOUIS – In the wake of devastating tornadoes that hit the region, the St. Louis Area Foodbank plans to offer additional support to the communities most impacted. This includes hosting two disaster assistance food distributions in Edwardsville, IL, and Defiance, MO.

On Friday, 12/17, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will join with local relief organizations to create a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Defiance, MO from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. where impacted residents from St. Charles County can receive disaster-related assistance from local and state agencies as well as human services organizations. The St. Louis Area Foodbank will contribute ready-to-eat meals, snack boxes, and fruit cups. St. Charles County residents must show proof of address and proof of damage to be eligible for assistance.

On Monday, 12/20, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will travel to Edwardsville with ‘Food on the Move’, a grocery store on wheels, to provide nutritious foods to the area including hams donated by NorthPoint Development. The Foodbank will be using their parking lot for the distribution which is right next to the Amazon facility that was severely impacted. The Red Cross will also be distributing hygiene kits, hot meals, and resource sheets.

The Amazon facilities in Edwardsville, Pontoon Beach, St. Peters, and Hazelwood were in the midst of hosting food drives to benefit the Foodbank as part of the ‘Season of Giving’ campaign. The Foodbank will reciprocate that same generosity and support for the community throughout the recovery process and beyond.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank aims to be a resource to those affected during the journey ahead, especially for those displaced by the disaster and the fallout resulting from the damage. For additional assistance check the events calendar at www.stlfoodbank.org for the latest information. If you’d like to contribute to the relief efforts, visit the website to donate or to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

“As our communities work to rebuild, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will be there in support-- providing food and hope to all those that need it. We know that by working together and caring for one another our region has the resilience to weather any hardship and come back stronger,” says Meredith Knopp, President, and CEO of the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Distribution Schedule:

Friday, 12/17- 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ- 150 Defiance Rd, Defiance, MO 63341

Monday, 12/20-9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

NorthPoint Development -3077 Gateway Commerce Center Dr., Edwardsville IL 62025

*Check our events calendar for the latest information and for additional distributions

For 46 years, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has been there for people dealing with crises, be it a natural disaster, a global pandemic, or the everyday crisis of hunger. For more information on Foodbank’s relief and response efforts and how people can access resources near them, call

(314) 292-6262 or visit https://STLFoodbank.org

About the St. Louis Area Foodbank:

The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide access to food to individuals facing hunger. More than 392,000 people in the bi-state region rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year. For more information on Foodbank’s COVID-19 relief and response efforts and how people can access resources near them, call (314) 292-6262 or visit https://STLFoodbank.org

