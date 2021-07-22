ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will welcome its one millionth guest this morning at approximately 9 a.m.

The guest's group will be surprised with a confetti cannon salute as they enter the attraction and will receive a basket of prizes to celebrate the achievement.

Among the prizes are Annual Passes to the Aquarium, tickets to the St. Louis Wheel and other Union Station attractions, Aquarium merchandise and a family trip on the Polar Express Train Ride at Union Station during the holiday season.

The Aquarium opened on December 25, 2019 and was closed for the city-wide COVID-19 lockdown from early March through late June 2020 when it reopened to the public. The Aquarium is open daily.

