St. John's Community Care was awarded a grant for $52,000 from the Lutheran Foundation of St. Louis. The Lutheran Foundation of St. Louis is a local funder that supports efforts to see the Church brought into the lives of hurting people and people included in the healing life of the Church. The money will be used for operation costs for the Adult Day Program in Edwardsville. With this generous contribution St. John's Community Care will be able to help older people maintain their independence and assist the family caregivers with respite, support and resource information.

St. John's Adult Day Program offers opportunities to socialize in a safe, supportive setting. "St. John's Adult Day Program is a one of a kind, very unique, classy place. My 86-year-old Mom has been attending almost a year and it's the best anti-depressant for her. I have seen a number of adult day centers and none compare. I've noticed such a sense of dignity and respect for every client," said Cheryl Mines.

The Lutheran Foundation supports area congregations and organizations, the Foundation acts as a conduit for Christians to model the healing love of Christ, thereby fostering a healthier community. Our investments help congregations and organizations deliver services that cultivate meaningful transformation-mind, body and soul.

The Adult Day Program offered at St. John's in Edwardsville is open Mon. - Fri from 6:30 am - 6:00 pm. Many participants are eligible for services paid through a government program. For more information, please call 618-656-7090 or visit www.stjohnscc.org. St. John's Community Care is an outreach ministry of St. John EUCC (Collinsville) and a proud member of the United Way.

