EDWARDSVILLE/COLLINSVILLE - St. John's Community Care's Adult Day Program is once again able to welcome participants back to our program. Coronavirus mandates forced the closing of both the Edwardsville and Collinsville locations for the past 6.5 months. "We are ready!" said Stacey Rhodes, Adult Day Program Director.

“The IL Dept. on Aging approved our reopening plan which documents the many ways we will insure social distancing and other measures to assure the safety of both our participants and staff.” The program cares for individuals who are coping with memory loss or aging issues. Daily activities and therapies like music and art involve participants in stimulating interactions with others. Equally important, their families benefit from a break in their caregiving responsibilities, knowing their loved one is safe and happy at St. John’s.

Currently the Collinsville and Edwardsville centers can each accommodate only a small number of participants during limited hours. We look forward to again welcoming participants Monday - Friday from 6:30 - 6:00 p.m. when it is safe to do so. The program provides respite for family caregivers while compassionate program aides care for their loved ones. Visit our website at www.stjohnscc.org or call St. John's Community Care at 618-344-5008 for more information. St. John’s also offers training and support for dementia caregivers and individuals with early memory loss.

