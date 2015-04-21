St. John Missionary Baptist Church is accepting applications from graduating Madison County Illinois High School Seniors who want to be considered for the Lovie C. Woods Educational Golf Tournament Fund Scholarship.

The organization will issue two $500 scholarships to graduates entering a two year or four year college or university. The $500.00 scholarship will be awarded to the college in the students’ name, for payment of tuition and fees. Scholarship awards are based on a comprehensive process.

Applicants must complete an application and a 400 word essay outlining their career goals. In addition to the application and essay, applicants must provide two letters of recommendation and a sealed copy of their high school transcript.

Areas that are reviewed by the committee includes, but are not limited to the following: Academic Accomplishments, School Activities, Community Service, References, Personal Essay and Financial Need.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Lovie C. Woods Educational Scholarship is named after our beloved church member Lovie Woods.

Although Lovie Woods didn't graduate from high school, she and her late husband, Earnest Woods, worked to support their 3 children through college. No matter how much they were able to save to cover the cost of college, she attributed the biggest contribution to offset the cost of college to scholarships. All three of children received some form of scholarship which made the difference. The education that her children received opened new opportunities and prepared them for their desired career fields. Education continues to be very important to Lovie Woods. Lovie Woods knows the benefits of a good education and would like to see every young person take full advantage of a college education. For nearly 70 years, Lovie Woods has served as a Christian Educator at St. John Missionary Baptist Church (SJMBC). She served as a Sunday School Teacher, Mission Ministry Instructor, Director of Baptist Training Unit (BTU) and as the Superintendent of Christian Education at SJMBC.

Today she still serves as a Sunday School Teacher and the president of SJMBC choir. SJMBC holds an annual golf tournament in her name which funds the annual scholarships.

The deadline for submitting the scholarship is May 24, 2015. You can visit St. John Missionary Baptist Church website at www.sjmbc.net/golf and download the application form.

More like this: