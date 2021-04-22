JERSEYVILLE - St. Francis/Holy Ghost School received some big news this week when it was announced it will receive a $30,000 grant from the Tracy Family Foundation of Mount Sterling. Thanks to this grant, St. Francis Holy Ghost School was able to purchase 12 Newline Flat Panel Smart Boards for their classrooms, outfitting classrooms for the 21st Century Project.

The Tracy Family and SFHG praised the new initiative as “a way for the forward-thinking teachers to use technology to promote team work and collaborative projects and link students to classrooms across the globe."

Jennifer Gibson St. Francis/Holy Ghost School Development Coordinator/Technology Director pointed out that students who once sat in the back of the room and didn’t want to speak up or be part of the lesson now are excited to use features to share their work from their Chromebook to our Newline Flat Panels.

"We’ve been waiting to see this project take shape for quite some time," she said. "Obviously, this wait has been well worth it. This project will change the way we serve students in the future. What better way to get a child excited about learning than to offer opportunities that stretch their skills and imagination in new and creative ways.”

Gibson continued and said: “This provides funds that allow our talented teachers to bring new materials into their classrooms and make learning more fun. ”This announcement comes on the heels of St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School‘s announcement to fund raise for new playground equipment. The mission of St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School is to graduate students who are prepared spiritually and academically in the 21st century.”

St. Francis/Holy Ghost School Principal, Dr. Dennis Cramsey was extremely supportive in obtaining the grant, saying, “It’s quite an exciting time for St Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School. Even with the COVID-19 Pandemic, our students have thrived. We are excited about all the new and exciting things going on here at SFHG.

“With the addition of these 12 Newline boards, every classroom will be outfitted. We have also updated over 100 Chromebooks. In addition, we are fundraising for a new playground structure for the Holy Ghost site. Our School and Church community is amazing. We are truly blessed.”

Donations for the playground equipment can be mailed to either school site. You may also put it in the collection basket at one of the masses at St Francis, Holy Ghost, St Patricks in Grafton or St. Marys in Fieldon.”

St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School is a pre-k through eighth-grade private school in Jerseyville. To inquire more about enrollment, please contact the school office at (618) 498-4910 or visit our website at: https://sfhg.org/



About the Tracy Family Foundation

Since 1997, the Tracy Family Foundation has operated with a precise vision for a better world. It’s a vision that Robert and Dorothy Tracy formed 60 years ago when they decided to start a family and a family business from the ground up in Mt. Sterling, Illinois. That vision still exists today with family matriarch Dorothy Tracy and the many second, third and fourth generation Tracy family members around the United States. It’s the catalyst that helps the Tracy Family Foundation aim to make the impossible possible, the insurmountable achievable, and the dreams of many a reality. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than 5,000 grants for nearly $40 million dollars to organizations serving their communities.

