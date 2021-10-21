JERSEYVILLE - Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey has released information about top performances by his St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville students in Sumdog Competition.

Dr. Cramsey summarized the performances by his students: "This past week first-fourth-grade students at St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School, Jerseyville, participated in a National Sumdog competition where 22,158 students from all over the country participated. Sumdog questions are embedded into games, with different games for different learning styles – racing games, cooking games, flying games.

"Sumdog is all about personalizing the experience for each child. The questions adapt to meet the student where they are while letting them play with friends, a robot, or kids from across the world. Our students fared exceptionally well while some testing in the top 1 percent of the national competition. Below are the students who scored 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in their class, each completing the competition ranked in the top 10% nationally and additional students who finished in the top 10% nationally."