JERSEYVILLE - Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey has released information about top performances by his St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School in Jerseyville students in Sumdog Competition.

Dr. Cramsey summarized the performances by his students: "This past week first-fourth-grade students at St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School, Jerseyville, participated in a National Sumdog competition where 22,158 students from all over the country participated. Sumdog questions are embedded into games, with different games for different learning styles – racing games, cooking games, flying games.

"Sumdog is all about personalizing the experience for each child. The questions adapt to meet the student where they are while letting them play with friends, a robot, or kids from across the world. Our students fared exceptionally well while some testing in the top 1 percent of the national competition. Below are the students who scored 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in their class, each completing the competition ranked in the top 10% nationally and additional students who finished in the top 10% nationally."

1A

Student

Place

1B

Student

Place

1st

Hudson Wittman

6785

1st

Luke Bartlett

1530

2nd

Ella Goss

6848

2nd

Corbin Pool

5048

3rd

Kainen Klunk

7284

3rd

Evan Wilson

8451

2A

2B

1st

Maci Beckman

2456

1st

Brenden Schroeder

850

2nd

Simon Zipprich

3945

2nd

Dylan Goetten

1467

3rd

Charlie Blackorby

3998

3rd

Rayne Mapue

1789

3A

3B

1st

Gavin Essner

176

1st

Patrick Slusser

1132

2nd

Liam Wittman

648

2nd

Liam Madix

1754

3rd

Dominic Sibley

954

3rd

Evan Burns

2345

4A

4B

1st

Tate Lorton

306

1st

Carson Beckman

878

2nd

Cole Bartlett

648

2nd

Carter Woodson

1942

3rd

Sam Wilson

954

3rd

Wyatt Lahey

4380

Top for the School

1st

Gavin Essner

176

2nd

Tate Lorton

306

3rd (tie)

Cole Bartlett

648

3rd (tie)

Liam Wittman

648

Other Students that scored in the top 10%

Layne Goetten 2052

Quinn Wittman 1017

Maddy Cronin 1024

"I am very proud of our students as they exhibited a high level of math knowledge through this competition," Principal Cramsey said. "We are always looking for creative ways for our students to learn. The Sumdog competition did just that as well as provided data to show how our students are faring among their peers at a national level."

